A running list of companies that have filed for bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new regular is sustained by customers. To delight in endless access to our journalism, subscribe today

For some, the pandemic was an opportunity to open a brand-new chapter. But for numerous services, the swift and plain financial shutdown led directly to Chapter11

“We are seeing an acceleration in bankruptcies that is unprecedented,” James Hammond, CEO of New Generation Research, which runs BankruptcyData, formerly informed Fortune

For 2020, he states, “I’m pretty confident we will see more bankruptcies than in any businessperson’s lifetime.” Ranked by possessions alone, states Hammond, the magnitude of personal bankruptcies this year has actually currently gone beyond that of2008

Below is a running list of companies that have filed for bankruptcy during thepandemic We’ll contribute to this list as more Chapter 11 filings are revealed.

Lord & & Taylor

Though the storied outlet store traced its roots back to 1826 when its creators introduced a dry great shop on New York’s Lower East Side, it might not endure the monetary stress of COVID. The chain– and its owner, clothes rental start-up LeTo te–both filed for bankruptcy protection on August 2

Tailored Brands

The moms and dad business of the Men’s Warehouse andJos A. Bank chains filed for Chapter 11 on August 2. As Fortune reported: …

Read The Full Article