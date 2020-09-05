A rough roadmap to a COVID-19 vaccine

Nine months into 2020, there’s one concern on a great deal of individuals’s minds: “Are we there yet?”

We desire to return to enjoying strange motion pictures in theaters, consuming inside dining establishments rather of on the walkways, and socializing with our good friends, without that pandemic fear setting in.

Bad news. We are not there yet. But even in the United States, which still has the greatest death toll and case count worldwide, there are some indications of development.

In the United States, which has actually relegated contact tracing efforts to the sidelines, and whose screening program is a muddled mess, the majority of the focus is on findinga vaccine It’s where a great deal of individuals have actually pinned their “are we there yet” hopes. “When we have a vaccine” is likewise when individuals hope they can put down their masks and their concerns, and live like it’s 2019 once again.

Even if we do not have a conclusive ETA, we do havea rough roadmap This is what it’s going to consider us to set up a vaccine- based anti-virus program:

