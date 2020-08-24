A robot nose swab is a terrifying way to test for COVID-19

If you have actually been checked for COVID-19 then you have actually most likely experienced the discomfort of a nasalswab Someone takes a long-handled cotton swab and sticks it up your nose– way up your nose– till it reaches the back of the mucus-cave that is your nasal cavity. Upon arrival they offer the swab a excellent twirl to gather your secretions and beat a merciful retreat. I can state from individual experience that it’s a distinctively undesirable feeling. It’s something that simply feels incorrect, like the reverse of scratching an itch.

That’s possibly why I was so uncertain by the sight of this self-governing nasal swab robot established by Taiwanese medtech start-upBrain Navi Of all the entities I do not desire sticking cotton bud up my nose, a commercial robot arm is quite high up on the list, right in between an excitable young child and a qualified mountain gorilla. A nasal swab needs trust

Would you trust a robot to stick a swab up your nose?

Nevertheless, the bot exists, and Brain Navi’s case for it is more engaging than you may believe. As mass-testing increases worldwide, the business argues that automating screening might decrease infections and maximize medical personnel to deal with more important work. If we can overcome our impressions of a robot wielding a cotton swab, states the business, it might benefit us …