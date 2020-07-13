A road rule we can agree on! Drivers are quizzed on whether they can make a U-turn at a roundabout

A road guidelines quiz asking whether a automotive can legally full a U-turn on a roundabout has united social media customers.

The query was posted on Facebook by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads on Monday with a diagram that confirmed an orange automotive coming into a two-lane roundabout.

‘You know your road guidelines, and now’s your probability to show it,’ the caption reads.

‘The driver of the orange automotive is approaching a roundabout. Are they legally allowed to go all the best way across the roundabout from their place within the left lane?’

Drivers have been quizzed on whether this orange automotive (pictured) can legally full a U-turn from the left lane of a roundabout

Facebook customers mentioned the orange automotive had damaged the principles as a result of it accomplished a U-turn within the left lane.

U-turns can solely be accomplished if the automotive stays in the best lane.

‘No they want to make use of the within lane and point out entering into to the roundabout and point out coming off,’ one remark reads.

‘The arrows on the road ought to clarify it for the straightforward minded,’ one other submit says.

‘No, however signage on needs to be additional again on multi lane roundabouts for individuals who do not know the world. Avoids confusion for most individuals,’ wrote one other.

Several posts famous they had almost been concerned in accidents brought on by drivers breaking this rule.

‘Absolutely not! I noticed a automotive do that a week in the past, fortunately the automotive in that lane behind was properly and actually on the ball and a collision was prevented,’ one submit reads.

‘No, however I’ve seen so many morons do it with zero care about security for themselves or others,’ one other remark says.

The Department of Transport’s web site says you need to all the time point out when leaving a roundabout to let different drivers know which course you are going.

‘Never flip proper from the left lane except arrows on the road point out that you simply can,’ the web site reads.