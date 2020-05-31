A restaurant in the Netherlands is using creepy robot waiters for social distancing

A restaurant in the Netherlands has launched new robot waiters as a method to cut back human-to-human contact in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The red-and-white robots (that are giving me severe Rosey the robot vibes) will greet prospects, serve meals and decide up used dishes from diners’ tables at the Royal Palace restaurant in the city of Renesse, according to the Associated Press.

The as-yet-unnamed robots say “hello and welcome,” in they usually put on little scarves (to look much less creepy? idk).

“They help us with the work we do,” says Leah Hu, whose household owns the Royal Palace. “We are often busy and cleaning tables and the robots give us an extra hand. We are not disappearing. We are still here. They will always need people in this industry.”

Restaurants in the Netherlands have been closed for months throughout the pandemic, and plenty of are starting to reopen, however with limits on the variety of friends allowed. Robot servers, after all, can’t get the coronavirus, however additionally they aren’t possible to have the ability to help patrons with meals allergy symptoms or get that prime chair for that celebration of seven with a squirming child.

It’s been a tough few months for the meals service business, with restaurants losing about 5.5 million jobs in April alone. It appears unlikely that robot waiters are going to catch on in American eateries any time quickly (the cost alone most likely makes them prohibitive for most small institutions), however they’ve been widespread in restaurants in China for several years now.

And, it’s price noting that the “machine people” that serve meals in China’s eating places are extra of a novelty than a method to be extra environment friendly; most of the robot waiters apparently suck at their jobs.