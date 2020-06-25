A restaurant in New Mexico was vandalized with racial slurs. Now the incident is being investigated by police as a hate crime

The restaurant India Palace was defaced with graffiti that included racist slurs and expletives, based on a Santa Fe Police Department report.
Baljot John Singh, the general manager and restaurant owner’s son, visited open the restaurant on Monday when he saw that it was vandalized, the report said. Plates, glasses, as well as other property was damaged or thrown about the establishment.
Words like “white power”, “f*** BLM”, “stupid,” and “leave” were spray-painted through the duration of the room, according to the police report. One of the dining tables had “go back” written on it, yet others were painted with silhouettes of male genitalia. Officers also observed the words “sand n*****” painted on a door, and “die” painted on a kitchen appliance.
Police said they believe the crime occurred sometime on Sunday evening, and estimate the harm to be over $100,000, including $500 stolen from a check out.
The family said they have never experienced this sort of racism before.
“I was at a loss for words … I just felt disgusted,” Singh told “CNN Tonight” on Tuesday. “It’s just wrong.”
“It was heartbreaking to see something that they had built for eight years…almost torn down and gone,” Cameron Brown, a close family friend and restaurant employee, told “CNN Tonight.” “I just want whoever did this caught.”
“We need to stand up as a community and denounce this despicable act,” Webber tweeted. “We will find whoever did it and punish them to the full extent of the law. We absolutely reject racism, intolerance, and hate.”
The restaurant owners said they are uncertain what sparked the vandalism, but they are hoping police will get to the bottom of it.