A restaurant chain in China weighed diners to determine how much food they should eat

Hong Kong (CNN)– A restaurant chain in southern China has actually released a public apology for weighing diners prior to they got in the facilities as part of a nationwide project to lower food waste.

Customers entering into the popular Hunan chain Chuiyan Fried Beef, in the city of Changsha, were asked to weigh themselves on a set of scales and supply individual info. The restaurant would then recommend menu products based upon their body.

The guide suggested clients purchase various meals based upon the individual’s weight and the calorie material of thefood For example, ladies weighing less than 40 kgs (88 pounds) were suggested the chain’s signature beef meal and a fish head, while males weighing more than 80 kgs (175 pounds) were suggested meals consisting of braised pork tummy.

Signs around the restaurant urged diners to “clean your plate” and “be thrifty and diligent.”

Facing online allegations of fat shaming, Chuiyan Fried Beef stated in a declaration Saturday that it was attempting to assistance curb food waste. The restaurant chain stated clients had not been required to action on the scales– and while it “deeply regretted” the debate, it would still permit clients to weigh themselves at its outlets.

“Netizens are welcome to come to the store to experience it and give their comments and suggestions,” the declaration stated.