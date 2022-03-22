A resident of Lorut village was arrested on suspicion of killing a member of the Council of Elders Morning:

As a result of the investigative-judicial actions taken in the criminal case under investigation in the Tumanyan Investigation Division of the Lori Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, the case of a 24-year-old resident of Lorut village, Lori region, was fatally shot.
We had informed earlier that the day of the incident, 2022. On March 20, 2003, a quarrel took place between the injured young man. The latter reported to his father, a 42-year-old resident of the same village, who, in order to take revenge, shot the 24-year-old young man in the middle of the village at around 10:00 pm on the same day.
As a result of operative-investigative-operative-search measures carried out by the RA Police officers, the 42-year-old man who had committed an alleged crime was found and presented to the body conducting the proceedings. The latter was arrested on suspicion of killing a fellow villager, վել interrogated, giving a confession.
The investigation is underway. Measures are taken to find out all the circumstances of the case, to conduct an objective and comprehensive investigation.
Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent,how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:
RA Investigative Committee
