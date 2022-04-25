As a result of other investigative and judicial actions carried out within the framework of the criminal case under investigation in the Armavir Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, the circumstances of the murder of a woman’s parents by a 44-year-old resident of Armavir region were found out.

As we have already informed, on April 22, 2022, at around 00:05, a 44-year-old resident of Metsamor community of Armavir region, during a domestic dispute, intentionally killed his wife’s parents, illegally registered in his name “MR- The 155 “shotgun fired several shots at the latter, as a result of which the woman’s father died from his injuries, and his brother and mother were taken to Armavir Medical Center.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found out that the mother of the 44-year-old man’s wife died the next day without regaining consciousness in the medical center.

Based on the obtained sufficient evidence, the 44-year-old resident of Armavir region was charged with Article 104, Part 2, Clause 1 of the RA Criminal Code. He was detained as a precautionary measure.

The investigation is underway.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA Investigative Committee