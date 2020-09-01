A Republican student group at Arizona State University is raising money for the legal defense of the Kenosha shooting suspect

Police have actually called the 17-year-old Rittenhouse as a suspect in a shooting throughout demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, recently that left two people dead and a 3rd individual seriously injured.

Rittenhouse now deals with murder charges in addition to a felony charge for tried murder, court records reveal.

Republicans United, which divided from the ASU College Republicans chapter in 2018, stated it will contribute the money to efforts to assist protect Rittenhouse who the group states was “protecting his life and (shot) three attackers.”

“Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it,” the group states on its site. “They stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Kyle Rittenhouse is not a vigilante but a citizen who attempted to help in a city in chaos.”