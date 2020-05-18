A refugee was the eighth employee at a Colorado meat packing plant to die from coronavirus

“She wanted to take care of us, and she is a very hard worker,” Aye’s daughter, San Twin, advised CNN on May 6. Aye and Toe had lived in the camp after fleeing their native Burma years earlier than.

“It was very hard work, but she didn’t want to change jobs,” Twin advised CNN. “She relied on her co-workers that spoke the same language and they would give her rides to work because she couldn’t drive.”

When Twin started having contractions on the 28th, she mentioned, medical doctors examined her for Covid-19 as a precaution. Her take a look at got here again optimistic and medical doctors carried out an emergency c-section to ship Felix.

Once Twin knew of her optimistic take a look at, she contacted her mom and advised her to get to the hospital. Aye had signs for weeks, Twin mentioned. Earlier in the month, she went to a JBS well being clinic to be examined by firm officers. Twin advised CNN that her mom was advised she had signs of the flu or widespread chilly, and he or she might return to work.

“If this is true, it would be a clear violation of our culture and procedures, which puts team member health and safety first,” Nikki Richardson, a JBS spokesperson, advised CNN in early May. “No one is forced to come to work and no one is punished for being absent for health reasons. We do not want anyone who is sick coming to work, and anyone who is fearful of coming to work can simply call the company and inform us, and they will receive unpaid leave without any consequence to their employment.”

Plant was briefly closed for cleansing in April

On April 13th, JBS introduced it was briefly closing the Greeley plant to sanitize and implement new security initiatives in the facility. On April 24th, the plant resumed operations. JBS mentioned it could display all staff coming into the plant for top temperatures and different signs widespread with Covid-19. Workers that felt sick had been mandated to keep house. Any employee older than 70, pregnant, on dialysis or present process most cancers remedy was eliminated from all manufacturing services.

During her keep in the hospital, Aye was related to a ventilator for over a month. Twin says her mother suffered a number of strokes, had fluid in her lungs, and had surgical procedures to insert a feeding tube.

Twin was in a position to see her mom in individual earlier than she died Sunday afternoon. But her mom by no means met her first grandson, Felix.

“I want people to know she was a very humble, sweet, and giving person,” says Twin. “If she saw a homeless person on the street and hungry, she would give them her food and she wouldn’t eat. She loved taking care of people, but especially her family.”