A red panda is missing from her habitat at an Ohio zoo, but she’s not a threat to anyone

The male red panda who shares her enclosure is secure, the zoo said, though keepers have trimmed an area of sagging tree branches weighed down by recent rain.

If Kora did manage to find her way out of the zoo, she’s not a threat to the public, the zoo said — red pandas are gentle creatures that mostly sleep in trees during the day.

Though her keepers believe she’s likely near the zoo, they ask that any Columbus residents who happen to spot her nearby do not approach her, as she’s quite shy and could be easily spooked. Instead, the zoo asks that spotters call Security Dispatch to come pick her up at 614-582-1844.

If Kora doesn’t quickly return, keepers are prepared to care for her nursing cubs, the zoo said.

CNN has reached out to the Columbus Zoo for more information about Kora’s disappearance and is waiting to hear back.

Red pandas aren’t pandas at all, though they’re thought to be related to the giant pandas they share their dense bamboo forest with in central and southwest Asia. But red pandas belong to their own unique family, separate from raccoons (though they bear a striking resemblance).