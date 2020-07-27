A Red Lobster employee found a rare blue lobster. Instead of cooking it, the restaurant sent it to an Ohio zoo

An Akron Zoo Facebook post on Sunday stated a Red Lobster employee who found a blue lobster in a shipment to the Cuyahoga Falls restaurant acknowledged simply how rare the animals are.

About 1 of every 2 million lobsters is blue, according to thezoo The blue shell is due to a hereditary abnormality.

Red Lobster personnel called the blue lobster Clawde after the restaurant’s mascot and gotten in touch with the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which then connected to the zoo.

“Our animal care staff was able to quickly spring into action and prepare a new home for him,” the zoo stated on Facebook.