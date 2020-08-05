A record number of women are Fortune 500 CEOs — but they still make up less than 8% of the list

Rendle, who is presently president of the business, has actually been with Clorox (CLX) for 17 years and will start her brand-new function on September 14, the business stated in a declarationMonday She’s handling the brand-new position throughout a busy year for the company, the world’s biggest manufacturer of disinfectant and cleansing items. Clorox’s stock is up 53% this year as the coronavirus pandemic has actually spread out throughout the United States.
Although the number of women CEOs on the list technically concerns 36 today, it will formally strike 38 in mid-September after Rendle starts her brand-new function at Clorox and Sue Nabi takes control of as Coty’s (COTY) CEO on September 1, according to Fortune.
Women have actually just been on the Fortune 500 CEO list for 48 years. Katharine Graham, the previous president of The Washington Post, made history as the very first lady on the list in 1972.
Progress has actually been sluggish.
A small portion– less than 1%– of Fortune 500 business have BlackCEOs And just 3 women on the list of Fortune 500 woman CEOs are women of color, according toFortune Those women are Sonia Syngal, the CEO of Gap Inc. (GPS), Lisa Su, the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Joey Wat, the CEO of Yum China (YUMC)
More women have actually climbed up the ranks this year, but at the exact same time some veterans have stepped down from their …