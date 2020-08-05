A record number of women are Fortune 500 CEOs — but they still make up less than 8% of the list

Clorox CLX Rendle, who is presently president of the business, has actually been withfor 17 years and will start her brand-new function on September 14, the business stated in a declarationMonday She’s handling the brand-new position throughout a busy year for the company , the world’s biggest manufacturer of disinfectant and cleansing items. Clorox’s stock is up 53% this year as the coronavirus pandemic has actually spread out throughout the United States.

Coty’s COTY Although the number of women CEOs on the list technically concerns 36 today, it will formally strike 38 in mid-September after Rendle starts her brand-new function at Clorox and Sue Nabi takes control of asCEO on September 1, according to Fortune.

Women have actually just been on the Fortune 500 CEO list for 48 years. Katharine Graham, the previous president of The Washington Post, made history as the very first lady on the list in 1972.

Progress has actually been sluggish.