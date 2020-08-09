A record number of people are giving up their US citizenship, according to new research. Here’s why

More than 5,800 Americans offered up their citizenship in the very first 6 months of 2020 compared to the 2,072 Americans who renounced their citizenship in all of 2019, according to Bambridge Accountants, a New York- based company concentrating on US expat tax, UK expats, stars and other creatives in the US and the UK.

The company stated it analyzed public information, released by the US federal government every 3 months, of the names of all Americans who provide up their citizenship.

“These are mainly people who already left the US and just decided they’ve had enough of everything,” Alistair Bambridge, a partner at Bambridge Accountants, informed CNN.

“What we’ve seen is people are over everything happening with President Donald Trump, how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled, and the political policies in the US at the moment.”