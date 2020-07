A record 108,000 filed tax return on July 1 in a bid to claim up to $1,080 in tax cuts

A record quantity of Australians have filed their tax return in a bid to claim up to $1,080 in tax cuts.

Almost one million people the other day lodged their tax return with 991,000 submitted as of July 9, Australian Taxation Office data showed.

On July 1 alone, a record 108,000 individuals filled in their annual return for 2020, surpassing the previous 98,000 financial new year’s day record set in 2019.

More 10million Australians earning between $37,000 and $126,000 are entitled between $255 and $1,080 in low and middle-income offsets.

A record number of Australians have filed their tax return in a bid to claim up to $1,080 in tax cuts. More 10million Australians earning between $37,000 and $126,000 are entitled between $255 and $1,080 in low and middle-income offsets

Almost half, or 4.5million of these earning between $48,000 and $90,000, will soon be eligible for the total $1,080 benefit.

How much have you been getting right back? Those earning $37,000 or less get up to $255 Australians earning between $37,001 and $48,000 get back $255 plus 7.5 cents for every dollar above $37,000 Individuals earning between $48,001 and $90,000 have the full $1,080 relief Higher-income earners on $90,000 to $126,000 get $1,080 minus three cents for every dollar above $90,000 Source: Treasury

That includes those earning the average, full-time salary of $86,237 although not minimum wage earnings now on $39,198 a year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said tax cuts announced in the April 2019 budget would help Australians keep more of what they earned.

‘A record number of Australians have already lodged their tax return with refunds to land in bank accounts over the course of the week,’ he said.

‘It means people can keep more of what they earn providing a much needed boost to your family budgets.

‘Millions of Australians in the united states are set to benefit again this tax time from the government’s tax cuts.’

The low and middle-income tax offset was increased to $1,080 for singles and $2,160 for couples in Mr Frydenberg’s first budget as treasurer, prior to the May 2019 election.

Queenslanders will be the most likely to benefit from the tax cuts, with four Sunshine State electorates among the top for tax relief.

The electorate of Wright, taking in the Gold Coast hinterland and Logan south of Brisbane, had 101,150 beneficiaries.

The tax offsets can be obtained until the 2021-22 financial year before the next stage of the tax relief arrives to kick in.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said tax cuts announced in his April 2019 budget may help Australians keep more of what they earn. He is pictured with his wife Amie at Parliament House in Canberra for the annual Midwinter Ball

Last week, Mr Frydenberg flagged bringing forward tax cuts, due in July 2022, to this year when he unmasked the October budget.

TAX CUTS AT A GLANCE Tax cuts of $255 for anyone earning between $18,200 and $37,000 were legislated in July 2019. Those earning $48,000 to $90,000 saw their tax cuts double from $530 to $1,080. The government’s tax cuts package, announced in the April 2019 pre-election Budget, had three stages. Stage one increased the threshold for the 32.5 % personal income tax bracket from $87,000 to $90,000, over four years until 2022. Stage two, from July 1, 2022, would increase the 19 per cent personal income tax bracket from $41,000 to $45,000. It also raises the 32.5 per cent personal income tax bracket from $90,000 to $120,000. Stage three would begin to see the 37 % tax bracket abolished from July 1, 2024 and a new 30 % tax bracket created for all individuals earning between $45,001 and $200,000. The quantity of tax brackets would be slashed from five to four for initially since 1984

‘We are looking at that issue and the timing of those tax cuts, because we do want to boost aggregate demand, boost consumption, put more money in people’s pockets, and that is one of the ways to get it done,’ that he told ABC Radio’s AM program on Wednesday.

Those earning $120,000 or more were allocated $2,565 worth of annual tax cuts in the 2019-20 budget, which weren’t due to be rolled out until July 2022.

Those earning $90,000 would get $1,215, compared with 2017-18.

Low-to-middle income earners on $50,000 to $80,000 would get $1,080 early while those on $40,000, barely above the minimum wage, would get a $580 cut.

That was when the 32.5 % personal income tax bracket was to be moved from $90,000 to $120,000.

The top threshold for the 19 per cent tax bracket was also due to be increased from $41,000 to $45,000 as the low-income tax offset was raised from $645 to $700.

In addition the tax relief, the us government is from today providing $750 payments to five million Australians as part of the first coronavirus stimulus package announced in March.

Social security, veterans, other income support recipients and eligible concession card holders will be receiving the payments for the duration of July at a cost to taxpayers of $3.8billion.

Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said pensioners and welfare recipients, who missed out on the $550 a fourteen days coronavirus supplement, would reap the benefits of this $750 handout – the second phase of payments from the very first stimulus package.

Since March, the federal government has spent $259billion or 13.3 % of gross domestic product on tackling the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This has included spending on three stimulus packages and $105billion to help small enterprises and the banks.