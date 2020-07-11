A rare, unopened Super Mario Bros. video game sold for $114,000

The game cartridge was originally released in 1985 for the favorite Nintendo Entertainment System console, according to Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, which ran Friday’s auction.
The winning bid broke the record for probably the most ever paid for a video game, according to Heritage. A mint-condition copy of the same game sold for $100,150 in February 2019.
This version of Super Mario Bros. was especially rare as the box with a cardboard hang tab underneath the plastic, an indication that it was produced after Nintendo started using shrink-wrap to seal the games as opposed to stickers, the business said in a news release.
Listed in excellent condition, Heritage said it is the highest-graded copy of the game the company has ever sold.
The video game auction introduced almost $700,000, based on Heritage.
A prototype of the never-sold Sega Pluto-02 Console brought in a fantastic bid of $84,000. The prototype, from Sega’s canceled project to create a 2nd model of the Sega Saturn console, never was released to the public, based on Heritage.
A copy of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! sold for $50,400. and one of the first sealed copies of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for $38,400. It’s considered to be one of significantly less than 10 copies left around, Heritage said.