A rare, unopened Super Mario Bros. video game sold for $114,000

Listed in excellent condition, Heritage said it is the highest-graded copy of the game the company has ever sold.

The video game auction introduced almost $700,000, based on Heritage.

A prototype of the never-sold Sega Pluto-02 Console brought in a fantastic bid of $84,000. The prototype, from Sega’s canceled project to create a 2nd model of the Sega Saturn console, never was released to the public, based on Heritage.

A copy of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! sold for $50,400. and one of the first sealed copies of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for $38,400. It’s considered to be one of significantly less than 10 copies left around, Heritage said.