A rare case of brain-destroying amoeba has been confirmed in Florida

Since 1962, there have only been 37 reported cases of the amoeba in Florida. This one was found in Hillsborough County, although DOH failed to give further details.

Naegleria fowleri is typically found in warm freshwater like lakes, rivers and ponds. The DOH has cautioned people who swim in those freshwater sources to be aware of the amoeba’s possible presence, particularly when the water is warm.

“Adverse health effects on humans can be prevented by avoiding nasal contact with the waters, since the amoeba enters through nasal passages,” the DOH said.