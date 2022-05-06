Armenia is still a threat for Aliyev, but does Armenia not have a chance to stand up for the current government?

After Nikol Pashinyan stated from the NA rostrum that as the international community expected from the Armenian side during the whole negotiation process, so now it expects a lowering of the bar on the status of Artsakh and recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, the opposition in Armenia intensified the struggle. Pashinyan was not completely sincere when he mentioned. “I am guilty that in 2018-19. I have not stood before our society and I have not voiced that all our, I repeat, all, far and near friends expect us to hand over the 7 known regions to Azerbaijan in this or that configuration and lower the benchmark we have set for the status of Artsakh. It is my fault that I did not tell our people that the international community unequivocally recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. “

Aliyev’s scandalous confession that the international community is forcing him to recognize Nagorno Karabakh has been repeatedly reminded during Serzh Sargsyan’s rule. Just a week ago, Aliyev, in fact, repeated that idea in a different context. He said, “The South Caucasus. Development and Partnership “conference mocked the people who in 2019. They said Karabakh is Armenia, now they agree that Karabakh is Azerbaijan. “Even before the events in Ukraine, the international community has always openly defended the territorial integrity of Georgia and Moldova. But when it came to us, the message was, “Make peace with Armenia.” Then he added: “How can we make peace with the aggressor who has occupied our lands?… Then we saw the following: The more we try to achieve peace, the more hostile the aggressor becomes. “They said Karabakh is Armenia.” In general, in Aliyev’s words, from time to time there is an “unfair” approach to Azerbaijan by the international community, according to Aliyev. And this proves that when referring to the international community, Nikol Pashinyan is not really completely honest.

If Pashinyan’s government continues to pursue this policy, the territorial claims made to Armenia by the President of Azerbaijan to Armenia will soon be given to some part of the international community in the context of “this is how the international community perceives”.

And in general, what is the use of the government, if it should not defend the interests of its state, which may not only displease the authorities of the hostile state, but also some “distant and close friends.” It is the job of the government to advance its own interests, as the countries that took obvious hostile steps towards Armenia did and succeeded. They are still busy with that, as a result of which our government continues to act from the knees.

Defeat in war does not mean that in relative peace, the loser in this or that negotiation must yield to the victor in any matter. Azerbaijan was defeated in the first Karabakh war, and although they said from all over the world that “we have lost a part of our country” and “we have a million refugees,” they continued to grow stronger.

The current government of Armenia seems to rule out the strengthening of the state’s position as an important factor in promoting state interests. However, this does not mean blocking the possibility of negotiations with Azerbaijan and Turkey. On the contrary, a stronger Armenia will get extra grip on negotiations with everyone.

Even today, the Armenian side lost in the war is still a certain threat to Azerbaijan and Turkey, otherwise Aliyev would not regularly threaten publicly, “Armenia should not be armed,” Armenia should not act one way or another, Aliyev sees a threat from Armenia. That is why he is in a hurry to sign a “peace agreement”.

In other words, what happens? Armenia is still a threat to Aliyev, but does Armenia not have a chance to stand up for the current Armenian government?

Quite complex and multi-layered processes are unfolding in our region. It is obvious that the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Armenia-Turkey settlement issues are in the focus of the conflict of interests of different centers. The internal political events in Armenia are also an inseparable part of those processes, and various centers seek to push Armenia in directions in accordance with its interests and ideas.

It seems to be a unique race between different geopolitical centers to put Armenia on the altar and record Armenia’s final defeat. On the other hand, it is the Armenian government that has come to terms with the idea that Armenia is doomed to sacrifice. And it is up to the Armenian society to decide which center is more expedient for Armenia to put on that altar.

Emma GABRIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

05.05.2022: