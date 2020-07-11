A Quick Guide to Social Media Advertising

If you’re looking to reach new audiences, social media marketing advertising could be the quickest and easiest way to achieve your goal!

With the right social media marketing ad strategy, you can build your following, get internet site clicks, and drive sales for your brand or business.

In our quick guide to social media advertising, we’re delving into the several types of ads you should use to grow your business, how to set clear objectives, and guidelines to create content that converts along with your target audience!

Understanding Different Types of Social Media Advertising

Knowing how to spend money on social media marketing advertising could be overwhelming — especially when you’re just beginning.

Every platform has its own pair of advertising options — each with its own unique pair of benefits, rules, and audience targeting capabilities.

For example, if you’re an e-commerce brand targeting millennial women in the usa, you might want to consider purchasing Promoted Pins on Pinterest.

Or if you’re a food delivery service looking to target hyper-local customers, you’ll probably decide to use Instagram or Facebook Ads.

Whatever your target is, there’s an ad platform that may work for your brand. Get started with your step by step guide below.

Social Media Advertising Step #1: Choose Your Campaign Goal

The first step to creating your social media marketing campaign — irrespective of the platform — is to concentrate on what you want to promote and exactly why. Is your campaign sales driven? If yes, your goal will be conversions.

Or maybe you’re looking to raise your brand exposure? In this case, your goal will be to drive engagement, impressions, or followers.

On Facebook and Instagram, campaign goals include:

Brand awareness

Brand awareness Reach

Reach Traffic (for clicks to your internet site or to the app store for your app)

Traffic (for clicks to your internet site or to the app store for your app) App installs

App installs Engagement (for post engagement only)

Engagement (for post engagement only) Video views

Video views Conversions (for conversions on your website or app)

Setting your goals before you get started is the best way to keep your campaign on track, and certainly will help you make the very best decisions for the business as you complete the creative process.

Social Media Advertising Step #2: Select the Best Social Media Platforms for Your Campaign

Once you realize and choose your campaign goal, it’s time to decide which social media platform is best for the ad campaign. Here’s a fast overview of how advertising on each platform works and what to look out for.

Advertising on Instagram

With over 200 million monthly users, Instagram is a great place to start advertising. There’s a pretty high chance your target clients are already on the website somewhere!

The best part about Instagram ads is that you don’t have to spend a lot to be successful! It’s all about planning and being creative along with your messaging, design, and placement.

NOTE: You’ll need an Instagram Business Profile to run Instagram ads. Find out how to set one up here.

Here will be the different types of Ads available on Instagram:

Instagram Feed Photo and Video Ads

If you’re just getting started with Instagram advertising, choosing to opt for a photo or video ad is a good place to start. They look just like regular Instagram posts — flowing right into your target audience’s feed, except they say “Sponsored” in the place field.

When you set up an Instagram ad of any type, you are able to target specific audiences to ensure that your ad is being shown to the best people. You can target audiences centered on location, demographics, interests, behavior, and more.

Often, probably the most successful Instagram photo and video adverts are eye-catching with an obvious and direct message.

You is able to see below how ethical clothing brand, Everlane, uses clean design and a clear call-to-action to draw their audience in.

While Canadian intimates company, Knixwear use an attention-grabbing “Shop Now” video to sell their latest services and products.

Instagram Carousel Ads

If you’re looking to showcase multiple products at once, Instagram Carousel Ads could be a great option for you personally.

Equally, you could also showcase one product with many different photos for a richer experience.

You can share up to 10 photos within an Instagram Carousel ad. And just like with photo and video adverts, you can set and define and set specific target audiences.

Instagram Stories Ads

500 million people use Instagram Stories each day — so tapping into this engagement hotspot could be a good idea for your business.

If you’re uncertain how to create great Instagram Stories, there are a ton of great resources to use. For example, Canva and Over both have quick and easy Instagram Stories templates that you can easily customize for the campaign.

Since Instagram Stories are short long, it’s essential that you’re quick to grab attention. Think, exactly what do you say or show right away that may make my audience stop scrolling?

And, when you yourself have more than 10K followers, ensure that your CTA is clear and direct — driving your audience to swipe up.

TIP: Use animation apps like Mojo for a supplementary attention-grabbing element.

Ready to start creating Instagram Stories Ads that drive sales for the business? Check out these 9 Tips for Creating Instagram Stories Ads That Convert.

Instagram Branded Content Ads

If you’re already working together with creators or influencers on paid campaigns, you can turn their posts into ads by using Instagram’s Branded Content tools.

Instagram’s Branded Content tools are a good way to obviously label your paid partnerships, and they also give you valuable insight in to how your partner’s content is performing.

If a partner’s post is performing well organically, this could be a fantastic investment chance for your brand.

There are 3 main steps for creating branded content ads. First, businesses need to give influencers permission to tag them in branded content posts. Then influencers need to enable their business partners to promote their post being an ad.

Once they do this, the business enterprise will be able to see the post in Ads Manager under Existing Posts and can choose to run it as a feed ad.

Interested in branded content ads on Instagram? We outline all of the steps and much more in this blog post.

Instagram Promoted Posts

If you’re looking for a simple and quick way to create an ad on Instagram, you are able to promote an Instagram post you’ve already shared in your feed. Either pick Instagram’s “similar audience” they pick for you personally or create your own.

It’s a fast three-step process. Simply pick a post or story and tap promote.

From here, you are able to choose where you’d such as the ad to direct people: your Profile, website, or direct message.

Then it’s time to define your audience. You can pick between an automatic audience created by Instagram, creating your own personal, or you are able to choose an audience group you’ve created in the past.

Once you’re happy with how it’s looking, pick your allowance and duration, review your promotion, and press “Create Promotion”.

Instagram promoted posts are a fast and simple advertising option. They’re also a good choice since you can already take into account the way the post resonated with your audience through insights.

Schedule on multiple platforms with Later!

Advertising on Facebook

Facebook is really a go-to advertising platform with some of the most powerful targeting tools on the market.

And with close to 2.4 billion active monthly users, Facebook is unquestionably still a marketing opportunity to keep top of mind.

Since Facebook is the parent to Instagram, there is a ton of overlap when it comes to advertising. If you have a very good grasp of advertising for Instagram, finding out the ropes for Facebook shouldn’t be too difficult.

To run adverts on Facebook you’ll need to have a Business Account on Facebook. Having a business account gives you access to Facebook Business Manager and Facebook Ad Manager. The all-in-one tool gives you to create ads, manage them, and track how well they’re performing.

Think of Ads Manager as your friend. While it may be intimidating at first glance, it’s here where you could get down to the actual nitty-gritty of one’s Facebook adverts.

Facebook has 11 campaign objectives to select from, with the most common being Brand Awareness, Traffic, and Reach.

Like Instagram, Facebook has lots of ad formats for you to select from. You can choose from photos, videos, carousels, collections, stories, and boosted Facebook posts.

After selecting your Facebook ad format, you can choose what type of Facebook users you would like to reach.

When you’re along the way of creating your audiences in Ads Manager, you are able to target centered on location, demographics, interests, behavior, and more.

Be as narrow as you possibly can when your target marketing. The more narrow the audience, the better your chance of achieving your goals. A smart way to comprehend your audience is by developing audience personas.

You may have fun with this specific. Gather details about your audience: what do they do in their leisure time? Where else do they shop? What are their interests?

You will get out these details by digging into your Facebook and website analytics. Think of keywords about their behavior and life style so you can utilize the specific words in your targeting.

TIP: If you would like to see if your ad is working for your target audience, we recommend creating A/B with Ads Manager. It’s most readily useful to test one element at a time. For example, if you would like to examine your call-to-action, keep every thing else the exact same and only change the copy.

Ready to get started? Check out this step-by-step guide on how to use Facebook Ads Manager for your first campaign!.

Advertising on Pinterest

Pinterest isn’t your average myspace and facebook — it’s more like a visual discovery engine.

But, with the right strategy, advertising on Pinterest might be a great choice for your business.

Since many people an average of use Pinterest as a visual discovery engine, advertising on the platform is a good way to reach a sizable group of people who’re using the platform with intent, and oftentimes, a motive to purchase.

NOTE: To start advertising on Pinterest, you’ll need a Pinterest for Business account. Don’t worry if you don’t have one already, you are able to just convert your existing account!

How To Create Pinterest Ads That Stand Out:

Taking into account that Pinterest is really a visual internet search engine, it’s essential to create original Pins that be noticeable from the crowd!

So to help you get going, here are 3 ways to make fully sure your Pins have reached the very top of their game.

Pack your Caption with A Punch

Pinterest allows you to use up to 500 characters on your Promoted Pins, but Pinners is only going to see the first 50-60 characters on their feed. With that, make sure you’re putting the most crucial and catchy information first.

Keep with the Pinterest Dimensions

While Pinterest does support ads in lots of dimensions, they recommend your Pin to be 2:3 (1000 x 1500 pixels). This is the most mobile-friendly dimension and will make your ad stand out.

Add Clear Text Overlays to your Pins

You want your ads to be eye-catching and on-brand while flowing beautifully to the Pinners’ feed. One the simplest way to do that is with the addition of clear text overlays. Your text ought to be easy to read and appeal to your audience. They should hint at the value your articles offers, without having to be clickbaity or misleading.

According to a study by Pinterest, Pins with a call-to-action in a text overlay drove 6% increased sales!

Now you can add text with Later’s new and improved image and text editor. Learn more about the feature here.

Setting Your Campaign Goals on Pinterest

Like Facebook and Instagram, each ad format on Pinterest is manufactured to meet different campaign objectives. The objectives of Pinterest Advertising are:

Brand Awareness

Brand Awareness Video Views

Video Views Traffic

Traffic App Installations

App Installations Conversions

Conversions Shopping Catalogues

Here certainly are a few kinds of ads you are able to run on Pinterest:

#1: Promoted Photo or Video Pins

Promoted pins look just like regular pins Pinners typically see on Pinterest. They’re perfect for brand awareness and showcasing products and content in a simple and beautiful way.

#2: Promoted Carousels

Promoted Carousels let you accumulate to five photos or videos in a single ad. This is great if you would like to flaunt a new collection or a product with several different features.

#3: Shopping Pins

Shopping pins are superb for, you guessed it, shopping. For example, if you’re a clothing company, you can upload products from your own catalog and turn them into Pins to reach people when they’re searching to buy.

#4: App Install Pins

App Install pins link to the Apple Store or Google Play app to generate app installs from your own audience.

Looking for more inspiration? Check out our Ultimate Guide to Pinterest Marketing!

Advertising on Twitter

In between memes and newsworthy moments on Twitter, you can find Promoted Tweets, trends, and accounts.

Compared to other platforms, Twitter’s advertising options may seem limited, but once you learn your audience is active on Twitter, it’s a fantastic platform to advertise on.

Twitter has similar advertising objectives to Facebook and Instagram like internet site clicks, engagement, followers, awareness, and app installs.

When you advertise on Twitter you are able to promote select from several options:

Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts, Promoted Trends, or you can choose to create a Campaign.

Twitter ads are most effective once you learn your audience is on the app. Also, it’s a great platform if you’re interested in running very time-specific ads.

Want to find out more about Twitter Business and all its features? Read more here!

How to Create Ads That Convert for Your Brand

Once you’ve decided which platform and ad type is best for the goal, it’s time to get to the drawing board and work on the imagery and language for the ad.

The very good news is, you don’t have to be described as a graphic designer to create stunning graphics for your ad.

There are a lot of powerful, easy-to-use, and free design apps out there for you personally to select from.

For example, Canva is a great user-friendly tool which has templates not only for Instagram, but all platforms.

Along with creating a great design for the ad, writing a good caption with a powerful call-to-action could be the cherry at the top.

When you’re starting to craft your caption, think about your audience and the platform you’re using.

Some of the very successful adverts could be regular organic posts, with the brand’s authentic voice, instead of quick-win gimmicks, at the forefront of the campaign.

For example, Moonjuice does a fantastic job of keeping their brand voice consistent between their adverts and regular posts.

And that’s it! You should are in possession of a much better concept of how social media marketing advertising works across Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

You’re all set to start arranging a next-level social media marketing campaign that drives real results for the business or brand!

Ready to jump-start your social media strategy? Start planning and scheduling your Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter posts with Later for free today!