‘A proper funeral’: families try to claim Covid-19 victims from Milan cemetery | World news

The graves of 128 victims are marked with a easy white plastic cross, bearing solely their names and a plot quantity.

Those buried in Campo 87, a piece of the Maggiore cemetery in Milan designated for coronavirus victims whose our bodies went unclaimed, got here from overwhelmed hospitals and morgues in the course of the peak of Italy’s pandemic. Some had died whereas in residential care; others at dwelling alone.

Milan’s mayor, Beppe Sala, filmed a tribute from the positioning in April. “We have lost so many,” he stated in a video posted to Facebook. “In some cases, moving forward has been even more tragic as some died without anybody … in this space there are those whose remains were not claimed by a family member.”

However, it has emerged extra not too long ago that Campo 87 additionally comprises the graves of people that did have household and who had been buried there by mistake.

Their relations face a battle to retrieve the our bodies due to a regulation stopping the stays of people that die of an infectious illness being exhumed for 2 years.









An individual prays the place a relative has been buried in Campo 87. Photograph: Paolo Salmoirago/EPA



Milan and the encompassing Lombardy area have been on the centre of the pandemic, accounting for nearly half of Italy’s 33,964 coronavirus deaths and over 90,000 infections.

“During the emergency it was very intense and chaotic, and certainly errors would have been made,” stated Walter Marini, a lawyer representing the household of Vittorio Domeniconi, who died aged 90. “But now that the situation has improved, families should be able to reclaim the bodies and give their loved ones a proper funeral.”

Domeniconi, a former policeman and bus driver, was amongst Milan’s first Covid-19 victims when he died in hospital on 5 March, days earlier than your complete nation went into lockdown. Ordinarily, his household would have had 30 days to claim his physique and ensure funeral preparations. But on 13 March, Sala launched a measure decreasing the timeframe to 5 days, owing to the escalation in deaths, overburdened morgues and requirement to bury victims of infectious illness shortly.

Domeniconi’s spouse and two youngsters had been informed about his dying, and had left their contact particulars with the hospital’s mortuary. All three then grew to become sick with the virus. It wasn’t till 20 March, after they known as Milan’s civic morgue, the place Domeniconi’s physique had been moved, to make preparations for his cremation and ashes to be taken to the household chapel in one other Lombardy city, that they found he was about to be buried in Campo 87.

“They called several public offices to try and stop it but were told it was not possible as the process was already advanced,” stated Marini. “I’ve written several emails to Milan’s council to at least try to resolve the two-year situation, but was denied an appointment.”

Three different families are thus far recognized to be in an identical state of affairs. Gianni Fossati, a widely known businessman, died in hospital on 24 March and was buried at Campo 87 regardless of leaving a spouse, who was recovering from the virus in the identical hospital on the time of his dying, and a brother, Vando, who additionally lives in Milan.

Vando realized of his brother’s dying via acquaintances, and like many different families who misplaced family members amid the chaos of the emergency, he had to go searching for his brother’s physique. With the assistance of a Milan councillor, Lorenzo Lipparini, additionally a household good friend, he ultimately found that Fossati had been buried in Campo 87 on 4 April.

“I can only imagine what was happening at the time in the hospitals. They were overwhelmed, with insufficient staff, and may have only done a cursory search for family,” stated Lipparini. “The council did the burials based on information that the bodies were unclaimed.”

A mixture of the strain in hospitals and relations both falling sick or in lockdown outdoors Milan contributed to the faulty burials.

“Hospitals did try to trace relatives, but maybe staff didn’t have time to make 100 calls,” stated Roberta Cocco, Milan’s councillor for civic companies. “In many cases, the five-day rule was surpassed to give more time for families to come forward.”













Local police on the Campo 87 part. Photograph: Paolo Salmoirago/EPA



The price of the burials at Campo 87, which has sufficient house for 680 graves, was paid for by Milan authorities and, within the occasion of an exhumation, Cocco stated the council would additionally pay the invoice.

An workplace has been arrange to assist cope with families with relations at Campo 87, however the opportunity of retrieving the stays earlier than two years is slim.

“It is very difficult and we don’t have a magic wand,” stated Cocco. “The law says that in the situation of an epidemic exhumations can’t be done as there is the possibility of infection. All we can do is be close to families and guarantee their relatives a dignified burial.”

The council plans for the realm to ultimately be coated with grass and for every grave to have a marble tombstone.

“We are thinking about how this space could become a memorial site for this terrible tragedy,” stated Cocco. “This isn’t a graveyard for the abandoned – it is a graveyard for those who in that moment didn’t have family or close people who could take care of the burial.”

But the tribute is unlikely to convey consolation to grieving families wanting to give their family members a funeral.

“My clients do not want to make a lawsuit against the council – that is not the point – they just want to be able to retrieve the body. They want to move forward, like we all do, but they can’t without being able to give their loved one a proper funeral.”