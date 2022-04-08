A program to promote the use of organic fertilizers is being developed Morning:

Issues related to the organization of the spring agricultural season were discussed at today’s meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Opening the discussion, Prime Minister Pashinyan noted. “Dear colleagues, today we have gathered to discuss the issues related to the spring agricultural works and to see how we addressed the issues on the agenda, how we addressed them, what is the current situation, what is the assessment, what are our forecasts for the year, especially in terms of food security? : We should exchange views on our programs in the field of agriculture, because we have a large number of programs with content, but we should also evaluate how those programs are implemented, what is the reaction among potential beneficiaries, if this figure is not high, we should understand what we need. we have to change. “

The Prime Minister was informed about the current situation in the markets of fertilizers, diesel fuel, seeds, the volume of cultivated lands, the filling of reservoirs, the condition of the irrigation system. The people in charge presented the results of the monitoring and assessments in these areas. It was noted that the problems are within the controllable range, necessary measures are being taken. Issues related to agricultural subsidy programs, tools for processing agricultural products, export promotion, and rural insurance were also discussed. The risks associated with international economic developments and the issue of managing their potential impact were discussed.

The Prime Minister was also informed about the progress of agricultural programs. The Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan assessed the programs of intensive agriculture, acquisition of agricultural machinery, equipment, goat breeding and sheep breeding as effective. He reported that a program is being developed to promote the use of organic fertilizers in agriculture.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for proper implementation of preparations for the spring agricultural season, and gave instructions to those responsible. Nikol Pashinyan instructed the operative headquarters to work intensively in this direction in order to respond to possible problems quickly and in a targeted manner, in order to keep the situation in the center of attention.

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OF THE PRIME MINISTER’S STAFF