A postcard from the future: life in Denmark after the lockdown | Helen Russell | Opinion

Under the shade of umbrellas, pensioners eat cake at a restaurant, kids slosh cups of juice, and college students clink beer bottles, smoking, laughing and speaking loudly sufficient to be heard above the buzz of people who find themselves now … in every single place.

On 18 May, the doorways of cafes, eating places and retailers have been flung huge in Denmark and the excessive streets are bustling once more. Even hairdressers have reopened (what did we be taught throughout lockdown? How many Danes are pure blondes).

There are not any face masks in sight, few gloved arms, and little signal of any seismic world interruption. The solely seen distinction between the throng pre-lockdown and now could be that pedestrians stroll in “lanes”, relying on their route of visitors, and cell hand sanitiser stations are parked at intervals alongside the excessive streets. Sanitiser pumps grace each store doorway and smaller retailers show indicators instructing prospects what number of are allowed in at any given time. But Danes are glad to conform for the most half – if there are already 4 folks shopping for ice-cream, they’ll simply come again later.



Danes have now been suggested that they will see and even hug grandparents once more

Denmark was certainly one of the first international locations in Europe to lock down on 11 March. The borders have been closed two days later and Denmark’s well-known hygge was put to the check as Danes have been compelled to remain dwelling (though no restrictions have been positioned on out of doors train). As a rule-abiding bunch, Danes trusted that the authorities had their finest pursuits at coronary heart and so did as they have been informed. Every Saturday throughout lockdown, locals flew the Danish flag in solidarity and as a substitute of clapping for well being employees, Denmark’s reply to TV choirmaster Gareth Malone led Daily Morgensang (Daily Morning Song) on TV station DR1 to maintain morale up. And it labored. Prime minister Mette Frederiksen’s arduous and quick coronavirus technique paid off – in a rustic of 5.eight million, the variety of Covid-19 deaths stands at simply 563 at time of writing and infection rates are low (0.7).









‘Pupils from different classes are assigned different entrances and no parents are allowed inside the school.’ Photograph: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP by way of Getty Images



Curve duly flattened, Denmark was the first nation in Europe to reopen main colleges – in addition to kindergartens and day-care establishments – in mid-April, following the recommendation that younger kids have been the least at risk. Some have been nervous at the thought of sending young children out to check the water, however after 5 weeks of supposedly “working from home” with three kindergarteners, I used to be tempted. With work Zoom calls usually gatecrashed by Elsa from Frozen and naked bottoms (lockdown introduced out the nudist in my youngsters), my husband and I made a decision to go for it. Socialising younger kids is taken into account essential in Denmark and as one psychologist good friend put it: “We like the idea that children are brought up not only by their parents but by a whole society, including teachers, school friends, grandparents etc. They learn different perspectives from different relationships.” He added: “I also like the idea that I’m not the only one responsible for their development and wellbeing.”

Danes labored out shortly that social distancing was unattainable with younger kids, who primarily lick all the pieces they see. Instead, youngsters keep in “protective bubbles” – protecting to their very own zones in the playground in small teams and sticking with the identical trainer. Pupils from completely different lessons are assigned completely different entrances and no dad and mom are allowed inside the faculty. There are not any face masks – for pupils or academics; classes are exterior every time attainable, and handwashing is hourly (eczema flare-ups abound). Teachers sport hand-sanitiser sprays like cowboys in a bizarre western and all gear is disinfected a number of instances a day.

Denmark’s colleges began off with a two-metre social distancing rule, however this has now been lowered to 1 metre and dropped fully for kindergarteners. From 18 May, youngsters aged 11-plus returned to highschool, and so they have been additionally separated into smaller teams. This has been a logistical problem however academics have already seen the higher trainer/little one ratio as helpful to behavior – and youngsters polled say they’re glad to be again, following the isolation of dwelling education.

Many adults, against this, are content material to nonetheless be working from dwelling (with out distractions). Denmark was already famend for its work-life steadiness, however lockdown life has highlighted the significance of flexibility for workers. Some workplace employees are returning to their desks just a few days per week, however there’s a way that employers can now not demand the identical presenteeism or demanding commutes as earlier than. Meeting head to head isn’t all the time needed and shaking arms – beforehand a stalwart of Danish etiquette, accomplished with everybody from your GP to your dentist and each member of a social gathering – is now a factor of the previous.

I can dwell with out handshakes. What I miss are hugs, from buddies. Socialising on-line made many people surprisingly intimate. We didn’t know once we’d subsequent see one another and so we opened up, skipping the small speak. Once we have been formally allowed to socialize once more in small teams, it was unusual at first, tuning into buddies in actual life and speaking about issues aside from coronavirus. But after the preliminary awkwardness, it was … sensible (and blurry. Sore heads throughout the subsequent day). When eating places and bars reopened, we emerged, blinking, from our properties, acutely aware of making an attempt to maintain up the significant connections that have been in some way simpler and extra frequent when “normal life” wasn’t in the means.

Danes have now been suggested that they will see and even hug grandparents once more, however for these with very aged kin or in in danger teams, the isolation continues. Hospitals are coping, however the menace of coronavirus signifies that anybody admitted is examined for Covid-19 as a matter in fact and no guests are allowed. I don’t know after I’ll see household in the UK since borders are nonetheless closed to foreign visitors (with some exceptions). But for the majority of these dwelling Danishly, the silence of lockdown has been a time to re-evaluate – to note issues, good and dangerous, take inventory, break habits and begin over. Many are relearning the delights of the Danish countryside, of slowing down, of wanting after one another. And now, in Denmark, there’s a temper of optimism finest summed up by the slogan det bliver godt igen – or “it will be good again”.

• Helen Russell is the bestselling creator of The Year of Living Danishly. Her newest e-book, The Atlas of Happiness, is out now