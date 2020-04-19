A police officer was fatally shot and 2 other officers wounded in San Marcos, Texas

The wounded officers were required to the Ascension Seton Hays healthcare facility in Kyle where they undertook surgical procedure, the San Marcos Police Department claimed in a declaration to CNN.

A 911 customer reported an assault/domestic disruption around 6: 05 p.m.Saturday Officers replying to a home were assailed by a suspect with a rifle.

Police claimed the suspicious passed away from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“Our hearts are heavy tonight with the report that San Marcos Police Officers were shot in the line of duty. Join Cecilia & me in keeping these officers in our prayers,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted.