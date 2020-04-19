A police officer was fatally shot and 2 other officers wounded in San Marcos, Texas

The wounded officers were required to the Ascension Seton Hays healthcare facility in Kyle where they undertook surgical procedure, the San Marcos Police Department claimed in a declaration to CNN.
A 911 customer reported an assault/domestic disruption around 6: 05 p.m.Saturday Officers replying to a home were assailed by a suspect with a rifle.
Police claimed the suspicious passed away from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett claimed, according to the division’s declaration. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family.”
This is the 2nd line of obligation fatality for the SMPD considering that Officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and eliminated while offering a warrant on December 4, 2017.
Copeland, 58, was a professional officer dealing with his time off when the police principal at the time claimed a suspicious opened up fire “much like in an ambush type of situation.” He was putting on an armor, however was struck a number of times and was articulated dead at a location healthcare facility.
“Ken’s a hero,” claimed Chase Stapp, the division’s principal at the time. “He worked just about every day off to provide for his kids and because he knows that we’re shorthanded.”