A police officer in photos near where Elijah McClain was put in a chokehold has resigned

The officer, who was hired October 31, 2016, was “one of the employees involved and depicted in the photograph investigation related to” Elijah McClain, the department said on Twitter.

CNN has not seen the pictures and authorities have not said what they show.

“This investigation will be publicly released in its entirety promptly upon its conclusion,” Wilson said in a statement. “This will include reports, photographic evidence obtained, officer’s names, and my final determination which can rise to the level of termination.”

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said Tuesday he was “deeply concerned over the facts surrounding the photographs,” but said he’d not comment further before investigation was complete. Three White officers stopped McClain after he left a convenience store in August in response to a 911 call about “suspicious person,” according to a synopsis of the incident given by police. McClain resisted officer contact, the report said, and a struggle ensued. At one point, an officer placed McClain in a chokehold and he shortly lost consciousness. Officers released the hold, the report said, and McClain began struggling again. When paramedics attained the scene they administered ketamine to sedate McClain, the report said. According to a letter from the district attorney, that he suffered a heart attack while in an ambulance on the road to a hospital and was declared brain dead three days later. The officers involved have been reassigned to “nonenforcement” duties, authorities said His death is one of several that has attracted renewed attention following the deaths of other Black people at the hands of police, like George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced last week he had appointed state Attorney General Phil Weiser to research McClain’s death. Additionally, the FBI and the US Justice Department have now been reviewing the circumstances surrounding McClain’s death since a year ago, the agencies said in a joint statement this week. That review is targeted on determining whether a federal civil rights investigation is warranted.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Leslie Perrot and Amir Vera contributed for this report.

