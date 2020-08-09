A police dog found a missing mom and her baby during its first shift on the force

It was newly licensed police dog Max’s first day on the task with the Dyfed-Powys department in Wales when the dog and its handler, PC Peter Lloyd, started their look for the 2 missing individuals.

“The woman had not been seen or spoken to for two days, which was out of character, and her phone wasn’t working, so naturally concern for her safety was high,” inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones said in a statement

“Thanks to excellent work between teams, the woman’s car was quickly found on a mountain road. Although this gave officers a location to search from, there was still a vast area to cover given the amount of time she had been missing.”

That’s when Max’s tracking abilities pertained to the rescue. Guided by Max and after 90 minutes of browsing, Lloyd identified the missing lady waving for assistance on the side of the mountain near a high gorge, Rees-Jones stated.