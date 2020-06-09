A plethora for playoffs: MLB proposes up to 16 teams advance

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now comes a proposal that would actually upend the game: Up to 16 playoff teams.

More than half the 30 golf equipment advance. No want to end over .500, in all probability. This skewed season, heck, maybe 35 wins in 76 video games or so could possibly be sufficient to play into October.

What’s subsequent, the Winnipeg Jets within the World Series?

OK, we’ve heard this earlier than, that an additional wild-card workforce or two represents the NHL-ization of baseball. But to some, an growth from 10 playoff golf equipment to 16 would imply the top of civilization as we all know it.

Longtime supervisor Jim Riggleman chuckled at that notion.

“I think that whatever they come up with this year to play, anything goes. That’s fine,” he mentioned. “But moving forward into next year, I wouldn’t be in favor of that many teams making the playoffs. I don’t think many players would be, either.”

“To say that 16 of 30 teams are playoff teams,” he mentioned, “you’ve got to raise the bar higher than that.”

Other sports activities are accustomed to a plethora of postseason hopefuls.

The NBA has been placing 16 of 30 teams within the playoffs. The NHL welcomes 16 of 31. The NFL will bump up from 12 squads to 14 of 32 this season.

For Aaron Judge, Clayton Kershaw, Juan Soto and others on elite teams, an expanded playoff discipline and further video games would possibly make it more durable to convey dwelling the trophy. In its supply to gamers Monday, MLB didn’t specify how a playoff format would work with as many as eight teams in every league for this 12 months and 2021.

For Josh Bell, Joey Votto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and extra whose golf equipment typically are approach behind, this could possibly be a possibility. Get off to a shocking 15-6 begin in a dramatically shortened season, there’s an opportunity.

No doubt, a whole lot of Trout followers wouldn’t thoughts that. The three-time AL MVP and eight-time All-Star has by no means received a playoff recreation in his profession — he made it solely as soon as, when his Angels have been swept by Kansas City within the 2014 Division Series.

Would this positively lead to subpar golf equipment within the playoffs?

Put it this manner: If eight teams had certified for the playoffs in every league from 1995 (when wild playing cards began) via 2019, a complete of 46 MLB golf equipment at or under .500 would have made it, the Elias Sports Bureau mentioned. That’d common out to slightly below two per season.

Only as soon as has a giant league workforce reached the playoffs with a shedding document. George Brett, Willie Wilson and the 1981 Royals went 50-53 general, however certified for an expanded postseason due to a 30-23 mark within the second half of a strike-split season.

Veteran skipper Bobby Valentine is OK with further playoff teams — with a caveat.

“More the better this year,” he wrote in an electronic mail to The Associated Press, “but they should have copied the Japanese league.”

Valentine, who managed in Japan, identified the early playoff rounds there are vastly tilted. As in, these matchups mechanically begin at 1-0.

“The winner of the division gets a win in each round in advance. So there is real incentive to play every game hard,” he mentioned. “If it is best-of-three, winner has to win one game. Wild card and other teams need to win two.”

For a lot of main league historical past, solely the AL and NL pennant winners after the common season bought to advance — straight to the World Series. The postseason discipline grew to become 4 in 1969 when division play started, then doubled to eight with wild playing cards in 1995. In 2012, further wild playing cards boosted the playoff discipline to 10.

To Riggleman, who managed San Diego, the Cubs, Seattle and Washington, it’s already gone far sufficient.

“When wild cards first started, I wasn’t sure that I would like it, but I did,” he mentioned. “But I didn’t like having more than one wild card in each league. It was like you played all year, you won (a) wild card, and now we lose one game and we’re out?”

“Beyond this season, talking about 16, I wouldn’t have that many teams in the playoffs,” he mentioned. “You can water it down too much.”