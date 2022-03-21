A Boeing 137 passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed in northern China. The causes of the disaster are not yet known. Rescuers rushed to the scene.
China Boeing 737-800 belonging to China Eastern Airlines was flying to Kunming-Huangzhou. According to FlightRadar24, the plane took off at 13:15 local time, and at around 14:20 it sharply reduced its speed և altitude, after which it disappeared from radar screens.
The plane crashed in a mountainous area of Ten County. A fire broke out at the crash site.
The aircraft was put into operation in 2015.
Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN
