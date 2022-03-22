Nearly 80 Russian airlines have been detained abroad due to anti-Russian sanctions, said Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savel.
“We had 1367 planes in the country, we lost 78 planes, they were arrested during the flight,” Savel said at a meeting of the Federal Council’s economic policy committee.
“The planes were detained, including in countries friendly to the Russian Federation, such as Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.
