A pilot drew out a tribute to George Floyd using his airplane

Dimitri Neonakis took to the Nova Scotia sky on Thursday with his private message to Floyd. He instructed CNN he selected the fist as a result of it is a image of the motion towards racism.

“We all have to speak out and we have to end it,” Neonakis stated. “There are no borders when it comes to racism.”

Neonakis mapped out the picture on an app after which adopted the road for the fist in his airplane. He stated it took him about two and a half hours at 150 miles per hour to end the picture.

Because the drawing was accomplished on a flight path, solely radar may detect his drawing.