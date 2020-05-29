Andy Cohen rehomed beloved canine for son’s security “after an incident a few months ago.” (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal by way of Getty Images)

Andy Cohen’s almost 4 million followers have observed that he hasn’t been posting photographs of his beloved canine, Wacha, lately and there is a unhappy motive.

The Watch What Happens Live host revealed on Friday he needed to rehome Wacha because of occasional aggressive habits round his toddler. Cohen welcomed son, Benjamin, in February 2019. In an emotional submit on Instagram, Cohen stated he is been pushing aside sharing the information so long as potential.

“As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed,” Cohen captioned a video of him and Wacha. “Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted.”

Cohen continued, “After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha.”

The Bravo host stated Wacha has “a permanent home with his second family” the place he is “thriving.” The canine is accustomed to his new house owners as Cohen defined it is the place the pup would keep when he’d journey out of city.

“We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone,” Cohen admitted. “I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home. I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family.”

Cohen stated he and Wacha “were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did.” He famous that Wacha’s “happy, which gives me peace of mind.”

“We did rescue each other,” Cohen concluded. “Thank you, Wacha.”

According to Wacha’s Instagram — sure, he nonetheless has one — he is in Connecticut. Cohen wrote on the beneath photograph final month, “Miss you!”

Cohen defended his canine final 12 months from dad or mum shamers, shortly after his son was born. The tv persona had revealed on Instagram that Wacha ripped aside one of Ben’s toys, however stated individuals are studying manner an excessive amount of into it.

“Okay, flooded with DMs from people saying I’ve got a big problem on my hands…Wacha’s jealous of my son,” he informed his followers. “Wacha didn’t know that the Torah toy — we’re talking about a Torah toy — belonged to the baby. He just had his eye on a purple f***ing toy and he wanted to rip it apart. It’s not that deep. Stand down. Everything’s fine in the West Village. … Sometimes a Torah toy is just a Torah toy everybody, right?”

Cohen hasn’t elaborated on what the incident was a couple of months in the past.

