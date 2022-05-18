The staff of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic Arthur Tovmasyan was addressed by the staff of the communities of the upper subregion of the Askeran region, which came under the control of Azerbaijan. By the decision of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, from July 1, the process of paying the idle payment of the displaced persons working in the state institutions of the occupied settlements will be stopped. The petition expects the mediation of the head of the parliament to continue the idle payments.

Arthur Tovmasyan expressed his position on the issue at the April session, emphasizing that the SNCO should be dissolved only in case of providing employees with jobs.

Below is the full content of the petition.

Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan