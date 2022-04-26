In the criminal case initiated on the video of violence against a young person by a person named “Proshyants Multo”, the Court of First Instance upheld the case of the accused T. presented by the body conducting the proceedings. According to the press service of the Prosecutor’s Office, the motion to detain H. as a precautionary measure.

According to the materials prepared by the Police, on the instruction of the Ararat Region Prosecutor’s Office, a criminal case was initiated in the RA Penitentiary on April 23 in accordance with Article 119, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code. H. was arrested.