2022 continues in the Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee in Yerevan. Preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated on May 11, 2010 on the case of violence against police officers by one of the participants of the political opposition rallies near the administrative building of Yerevan Municipality.

“Earlier, we reported that during a rally organized by the political opposition on the same day, the participants of the rally were restricted from entering the administrative building of Yerevan Municipality, for various crimes in the past, including robbery under aggravating circumstances, such as illegal possession of firearms and hooliganism. Even one of the participants in the rally, who was criminally prosecuted, disobeyed the lawful demands of the police officers on duty in the mentioned place, used violence against them in the performance of their official duties, in addition to threatening to use violence, tried to hit the police with their heads.

As a result of the measures taken, the identity of the participant was found out, who was a resident of Yerevan in 1987. born Gegham Karapetyan. The latter was involved as an accused under Article 316, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, his detention was chosen as a precautionary measure, he was declared wanted.

The investigation is underway. “Measures are being taken to find him and present him to the body conducting the proceedings,” the penitentiary said in a statement.