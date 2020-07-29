The OnePlus Nord was revealed recently, however the Nord phone is simply the initially Nord item in a line that is yet to come. So if you’re questioning what the next gadget in the freshly developed household is going to be, well, it appears like it’s likewise a phone. Shocking, we understand.

Unlike the very first Nord, that’s restricted in accessibility to Europe and India (a minimum of in the meantime), the next Nord will make it to North American markets too, according to CEO Carl Pei speaking to Wired The timeline for the launch is “later this year”.

That handset might be powered by the just recently revealed Snapdragon 690 chipset, Qualcomm’s quickly-to- be most inexpensive offering with 5G. The chip maker requirements to decrease in cost from the 765/768 household (likewise utilized in the Nord), in order to contend much better with MediaTek’s Dimensity 800/820

Thus, the next OnePlus Nord might be even less expensive than the existingNord And be readily available in the US. The So C details originates from some digging into the newest variation of OxygenOS 10.5 for the Nord, carried out by the folks at XDA-Developers

They discovered a number of referrals to an upcoming OnePlus mobile phone codenamed Billie, along with several calls to a technique called “isSM6350Products” in the OxygenOS Settings app. SM6350, by the way, is Qualcomm’s internal classification of the Snapdragon690 That technique checks the design of the gadget and returns real if it matches BE2025, BE2026, BE2028, or BE2029

Those are all variations of the exact same upcoming design, based upon OnePlus’ typical calling plan, where “BE” might represent BillieEilish That’s not as insane as it sounds – the existing Nord’s Air Conditioner2001 and Air Conditioner2003 design numbers have the “AC” standing for Avicii, so the music star style is quite real in OnePlus’ codename video game.

