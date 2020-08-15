A nurse is being celebrated for starting a free pantry at her hospital to help health care workers in need

Want more motivating, favorable news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the great in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday early morning.

Stacy Mason, who has actually worked at Mary Washington Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Fredericksburg for more than 7 years, developed the “team cupboard” in May, after hearing health care workers speak about being not able to discover necessary products, like hygienic wipes and diapers.

The effort began as effort to help workers in the ICU, however rapidly grew to consist of the whole hospital system.

“Our ICU is truly like a family, especially now more than ever. We bond together, we celebrate the good times and mourn the bad times,” Mason informed CNN. “So when this started happening, we began looking after one another. So I thought, if we can do this as an ICU, why can’t we do this for the hospital and the whole health care system?”

Since releasing the pantry, contributions– consisting of non-perishable food, child items and toiletries– have actually put in from the surrounding neighborhood.

So lots of contributions have actually have been made that the hospital developed 3 irreversible contribution and pick-up areas at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital (likewise a Mary Washington Healthcare hospital), and the Mary Washington Healthcare business workplace. “Stacy is an amazing nurse and she saw a chance to help her fellow partners by developing the Mary Washington Healthcare Team Cupboard where individuals provide what they can and take what they …

