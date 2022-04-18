The preliminary investigation of the criminal case revealed that AN, known as “Andulik”, was arrested in 2019. On October 9, at around 9:00 pm, he fired at the GM, who was in the crowd, with an illegally acquired weapon, as a result of which he died. The RA General Prosecutor’s Office informs about that.

In the criminal case initiated in connection with the mentioned case, the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan in 2020 On August 27, 2012, the court rejected the motion of the body conducting the proceedings to extend the pre-trial detention measure applied to AN, and the RA Court of Appeals upheld the result of which AN was released.

2022 On March 7, at 11:40 pm, the RA Police received a report from “Astghik” MC that AN had applied to them for medical assistance with multiple gunshot wounds.

A criminal case was instituted in connection with the case under Article 34-104, Part 1 և Article 235, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, the preliminary investigation of which revealed that the deceased GM was the son of AB friend:

Under the direct coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office, as a result of the coordinated actions of the investigators of the Yerevan City Police Department, the Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the Yerevan Penitentiary Investigation Department of the RA Penitentiary, a number of serious, especially serious crimes were revealed. In particular, the Ministry of Justice, the people around it, being convinced that in 2022 On March 7, the gunmen opened fire on AB supporters, preparing for his assassination. For this purpose, the AN instructed the members of the group he created to lead, to acquire different types of weapons: “grenade launcher / RPG /”, “rifle / AKS, AKM /”, “sniper / SVD /”, “pistol”. “Grenades”, “armor”. Then they agreed with the latter to carry out their criminal intention to bring AB illegally to life after bringing the armored car to Armenia.

In turn, the members of the group, receiving instructions from the AN, obtained rifles, pistols, ammunition, grenades, bulletproof vests, which they hid in the apartments of various people involved in the criminal group, in ancillary buildings.

In addition, in order to carry out their criminal goal, to hide for some time after that, and if necessary to raise money to leave Armenia, the members of the group found a number of apartments where the owners kept a large amount of money. amount of money.

Regarding the fact, 2022 April 12, Article 35-104, Part 2, Clause 1, Article 223, Part 3, Clause 3, Article 223.1, Part 1, Article 266, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code A criminal case has been initiated.

During the search of the apartment of the leader of the group AN were found metal objects resembling a silencer, a pistol with a cartridge և bullets, bullets of different calibers, folding և other knives, a rifle-like object, 2 metal rods, a spear-like object, a knife-like object adapted objects / vents /, 2 transparent vessels containing mercury-like material.

A personal search of AN’s mother revealed a blue box filled with 9 5.6 mm “Toz” bullets. Before starting the search in AN’s apartment, his mother attacked the RA police officer with a knife, tried to hit him on the head, but as a result of the police officer’s defense, the blow hit his hand.

A search was also carried out in the apartments, car and garage of members of the criminal cooperative, as a result of which grenades, grenade detonators, drippers with ashtrays, batons, numerous bullets of different calibers, factory-made air pistols with 13 rounds of ammunition were found. / gears /, iron rods և etc.

In this connection, a criminal case has been initiated under Article 235, Part 2, Article 316, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, and joined the previously mentioned criminal case.

As a result of coordinated actions of the law enforcement bodies, A. N. 5 ևs 5 people.

A motion was submitted to the Court of First Instance of the city of Yerevan to detain 5 of them as a measure of restraint. The court granted the motions of 3 of them, including the leader of the group AN. The motions of the other two persons were rejected by the court decisions, about which the issue of filing an appeal against them will be considered after receiving the court acts.

AN’s wife, M. M. was given a restraining order as a precautionary measure, he was interrogated as a suspect.