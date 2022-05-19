The employees of the Department of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia paid a regular working visit to a number of monuments in Tavush and Lori marzes to discuss the working issues on the spot before the start of the restoration works.

Representatives of restoration, technical and author control organizations, as well as the directorate of the Hovhannes Sharambeyan Museum of Folk Art were also present at the visit.

The branch of the Hovhannes Sharambeyan Museum of Folk Art in the Dilijan community of the Tavush region, built in the late 19th century (1896), is one of the oldest buildings in Dilijan. Taking into account the emergency condition of this architectural structure, the Ministry of Education and Science has initiated the restoration of the building, the completion of which is scheduled for 2024. During the visit, a number of issues related to the preservation of the architectural features of the monument were discussed with the museum management.

During the working visit on the start of the repair works of the roof vestibules of the Surb Astvatsatsin Church of Goshavank, Dilijan community, the need to replace the vestibules of the complex and the emergency condition of the arched passage of the foyer were registered. The possibility of restoring the library-bell tower of the St. George Church in the complex was also discussed.

Specialists in Kobayravank, Tumanyan community, Lori region, referred to 2022. Problems related to the materials used in the restoration of the central district of the one-nave hall and the organization of the construction site.

During the visit to the Holy Savior Church of the Sanahin Monastery in the Alaverdi community, the focus of the discussion was the repair of the western part of the roof slopes, the need to clean and improve the area. An on-site inspection was carried out in the Arghutyan-Long Arms և Zakaryan’s tombs section in the southern part of the complex. The performed works and the results of the excavations were studied.

It should be reminded that the following funds have been allocated from the state budget for the restoration of the mentioned monuments:

1. H. of Dilijan community of Tavush marz of RA Renovation and strengthening works of the Sharambeyan Museum of Folk Arts – 26 735 052 AMD,

2. Repair works of the roofs of Goshavank Surb Astvatsatsin Church, Gosh community, Tavush region, RA – 5 544 096 AMD

3. Reconstruction of Kobayravank refectory Ք area of ​​Kobayr / c station of RA Lori region, improvement of the area – 20 392 074 AMD,

4. Renovation and strengthening works of the Holy Savior Church of the Sanahin Monastery of the Alaverdi community of the Lori region of the Republic of Armenia – 27 300 000 AMD.