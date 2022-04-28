By the decision of the government, the restrictions on entering the territory of the Republic of Armenia will be lifted from May 1.

The requirement to submit a maximum of 72 hours of certification confirming a negative result of the COVID-19 diagnostic PCR test or a certificate of 24 hours of negative diagnostics of a rapid diagnostic test is recognized as invalid upon entry through air-land border crossing points.

Ministry of Health Anahit Avanesyan He noted that restrictions on penitentiaries and the Armed Forces had been lifted.

The ban on keeping a distance of 1.5 meters during events in schools, kindergartens and other places has also been lifted, as well as the requirement to present a PCR test or vaccination certificate every 7 days at work.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan He also called not to weaken the sensitivity.

He recalled what happened in the first half of 2020, when the coronavirus spread.

“Famous circles wanted to show that the Armenian government is not able to control the coronavirus, we are collapsing, collapsing, being massacred, then it happened that the numbers in Armenia started to fall, but no one remembered about it,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, vaccination is definitely an effective factor.

“It is very important that we do not forget about vaccination policy,” he said.

Avanesyan reminded that this week is Immunization Awareness Week and a number of diseases have been eliminated in Armenia due to the high rates of vaccination of children.



