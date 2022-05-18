As a result of large-scale investigative-judicial actions taken in the criminal case under investigation in the Kotayk Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, as well as measures taken jointly with the RA Police, a number of circumstances of the armed incident in Hrazdan were revealed, including motive, circle of participants. identity:

The alarms about the incident were received in 2021. On October 7, 2012, the companies of “Hrazdan MC” and “Sean MC” CJSC were informed about the transfer of three young people to the mentioned medical institutions with a diagnosis of “gunshot wound”.

A criminal case has been initiated on the case, according to Article 34-104, Part 2, Clauses 1 and 6, Article 235, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code.

As a result of the measures taken, the identities of the persons transferred to medical centers, who are residents of Hrazdan, Vanadzor and Tsakhkadzor cities, born in 1999, 2000 and 1991, respectively, were found out.

It is reported that the latter received the mentioned injuries on October 7, 2021, during a shootout in the city of Hrazdan.

The investigation obtained factual information that immediately after the incident, the two persons who received gunshot wounds were taken to “SJAN MC” by their friend, who, however, trying to conceal the circumstances relevant to the crime, hid this fact from the body conducting the proceedings. like the car that took his friends to the hospital.

During the preliminary investigation, the scene was inspected, during which a number of items of probative value were found and confiscated, such as cartridges of different calibers, bullets, fragments of bullets, a knife, numerous traces of blood, gunshot wounds. Traces of blood were also found in the above-mentioned car.

In order to find out the essential circumstances of the criminal case, forensic, forensic, forensic, complex forensic, forensic-forensic-biological examinations were appointed, searches were carried out, more than two dozen persons were interrogated, the actions of young people taken to hospital were According to the decision of the body conducting the proceedings, two of the young people taken to the hospital were recognized as victims, interrogated about the circumstances of the incident, and the third was charged under Article 235, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code.

During the investigation, factual data were obtained on the participation of one person in the armed incident, who was arrested in Hrazdan in 1989. is a resident. A decision was made to admit him as a defendant under Article 34-104, Part 2, Clauses 1, 6, Article 235, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, he was declared wanted, and as a precautionary measure Detention was applied. 2022 On May 16, the latter voluntarily presented himself to the law enforcement and was interrogated. Bail was applied to him as a precautionary measure.

The young man who took his friends to the hospital was charged under Article 334, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, and a signature not to leave was chosen as a precautionary measure against him.

The investigation is underway. Necessary investigative actions are taken և operative measures are taken to ensure an objective, comprehensive investigation, to find the firearms that are a tool of crime.

Assignments were given to the investigative body.