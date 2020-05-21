A newborn has died of Covid-19 in South Africa

The child was born preterm with lung difficulties and needed to placed on a ventilator, in line with a press release from the well being ministry.

“The mother had tested positive for COVID-19, and the child subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity,” the statement read.

The child is among the many 27 coronavirus deaths introduced Wednesday, bringing the full quantity to 339, in line with the ministry.

With greater than 18,000 instances, South Africa has the best quantity of coronavirus sufferers on the continent.