A newborn has died of Covid-19 in South Africa

The child was born preterm with lung difficulties and needed to placed on a ventilator, in line with a press release from the well being ministry.
The child is among the many 27 coronavirus deaths introduced Wednesday, bringing the full quantity to 339, in line with the ministry.
With greater than 18,000 instances, South Africa has the best quantity of coronavirus sufferers on the continent.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize mentioned he was devastated by the dying of a well being employee in the Western Cape province — the virus epicenter in South Africa — and paid tribute to professionals on the frontline of the nation’s response to the outbreak.
The nation imposed strict restrictions, together with a five-week lockdown which ended April 30, to fight the unfold of the illness.
As the nation started easing restrictions in May, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the nation has adopted a five-level alert system to answer the pandemic that can permit sure sectors of the financial system to renew phased operations.
The authorities plans to reopen colleges on June 1 and says the training division will roll out tips for the resumption.