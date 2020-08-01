A new whey: Cayuga County company makes sanitizer from dairy | Lifestyles

The hand sanitizer you utilize throughout the COVID-19 pandemic might be coming from a not likely source: dairy by-products.

If so, that sanitizer is likewise probably coming from Cayuga County.

New Age Renewable Energy, operating under the brand name Cayuga Ingredients, has actually been making BOS Hand Sanitizer at a King Ferry center given that the pandemic started. It’s distilled from milk or whey penetrate, or whey acid– all by-products that dairy manufacturers frequently dispose of. Consumers can purchase the sanitizer straight in gallon containers, however it’s likewise delivered in 55- gallon drums and 275- gallon tanks. Since March, New Age has actually made 10s of countless gallons of BOS, which has actually been bought by federal governments, contributed to nonprofits and delivered as far as Alaska andHawaii

New Age Director Eduard Zaydman informed The Citizen on Thursday that BOS is used a procedure established by the company’s co-founder, Joe Van Groll, over the last years. If not for the pandemic, it would be utilized to make ethyl alcohol, or ethanol, for drink (spirits) or commercial (paint thinner, printer ink) applications. But the procedure likewise leads to a yeast protein that’s made into animal feed, Zaydman stated, in addition to drinkable water. For every gallon of ethanol distilled at New Age, about one pound of yeast protein and 5 gallons of water are produced.

“That’s the beauty of our process,” he stated. “We don’t really have waste.”

