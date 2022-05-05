Vahe Hovhannisyan, a member of the “Alternative Projects” group, wrote:

“What do we have after yesterday?

Prime Minister surrounded by a large army. This is the only way he works, moves, thinks, makes decisions, etc. This is a very difficult situation, this is not normal. The fear factor becomes dominant in the ruling elite. Nicole manages to consolidate the NA majority with other fear factors. He managed to ensure psychological domination, to get vulgar behavior of any degree on demand. The activity of the opposition factions in that hall seemed to be over. It is very difficult to imagine how it would be possible, without a serious loss of prestige, to continue working with the same applauded majority. An honest and motivated atmosphere has been formed in the streets and squares of Armenia, which will not be lost anywhere, and that atmosphere requires a new government. The government has nothing to oppose it except violence, and violence increases evil even more! The content of the movement needs a significant transformation. Only in this way is it possible to get a broad public consolidation. The content of the platform needs a significant transformation. Hundreds of thousands of families who want change, sitting at home, are waiting to hear from the platform political, and more precisely, items on the state agenda, their description of tomorrow. This is the biggest problem that the platform still does not solve. The decision-making mechanism needs to be reviewed. If it was clear, the most discussed question of yesterday would not have arisen. How was it decided that this movement has a question for Nicole? The movement in which tens of thousands of people are involved – us, our families, our friends. What question and answer is it? A new status quo is being formed in Armenia, a totally rejected government, which has not been removed yet. This status quo can be changed if a new consolidation agenda is presented to the public, consisting of a list of “public concerns”, and a conversation is started with the public about it. There are brilliant youth in Armenia who will create a new quality state. Yesterday’s scene of the National Assembly was vulgar in its content. they were applause of fear. Nicole turns the management system into a government farm.

Summary:

Together, these 11 points testify to the deep crisis in the country, the crisis of governance. There is no power surrounded by troops and dominated by fear. it is simply not possible. On the other hand, it becomes clear to the outside world, to the mediators and neighbors, that in these conditions it is not possible to conclude long-term or historic agreements, because anything like that will become a new spark for shocks. By the same logic, in such conditions it is not possible to carry out any serious reform in the country. And this means deep stagnation and serious risks.

The solution is simple, but, unfortunately, few people realize it yet.

A new consolidation agenda, which will show the general public, will present what “post-Nikol” Armenia will be like. It is necessary to accept, take into account the specific desires and fears of different segments of society, even if they are not to the liking of different individuals. Only then will the general public take the step from passive rejection to removal. Inter-mass dialogue. Existing barricades cannot be demolished with new ones.

The movement that has been formed in Armenia is not the closing streets and marches. These are technological developments. The content of the movement is the public demand of the new solid government. And if technological developments can be strengthened or weakened, stopped or resumed, then the content will only become stronger, more motivated. And that content must be resolved. “