A new report from Mexico says banks are used to launder money more than crypto

Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit just recently released the outcomes of its 2ndNational Risk Assessment The report highlighted that the threat of money laundering in the banking sector far exceeds the concerns come across by fintech business.

According to El Economista, the so-called “G7 banking” group– BBVA, Santander, Citibanamex, Banorte, HSBC, Scotiabank, and Inbursa– signs up considerably more money laundering in Mexico than Blockchain companies. Brokerage business, exchange companies, and banking institutional suppliers are likewise consisted of in the “high risk” category offered by the report.

Although the fintech sector is still a possible propagator of both money laundering and the funding of terrorism, the 2020 UIF report did not give a danger category to the sector.

During a virtual conference in August, an authorities from the UNIF pointed out that crypto does present a danger for illegal activities, and kept in mind that the entity still thinks about the innovation to be an “emerging risk.”

It deserves keeping in mind that Mexico’s blockchain and monetary innovation markets have actually almost doubled in size over simply 2 years, according to information offered to Cointelegraph Espanol.