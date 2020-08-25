A new place to WFH: Las Vegas

Our objective to assist you browse the new regular is sustained by customers. To delight in limitless gain access to to our journalism, subscribe today

Tired of working from house? There is another alternative out there– if you want and able to travelto Las Vegas

Earlier this month, MGM Resorts released a new offering called “Viva Las Office,” targeted at individuals who have actually been required to work from another location and desire a modification of surroundings. The plan consists of up to 5 nights of lodging at one of MGM’s Las Vegas- based residential or commercial properties and includes an “office-ready” space and an executive assistant charged with guaranteeing you have “everything you need during your stay.” Prices begins at $100 per night; upgrades consist of poolside massages and full-day cabana leasings. (You understand, the sort of advantages that assist you concentrate on work.)

If this sounds a lot like a regular Vegas stay, it is and it isn’t. Yes, MGM is doing its finest to satisfy the rather customized requirements of the WFH crowd. But the hotel and gambling establishment chain is likewise simply attempting to show that it’s open for service once again. “The halo effect is really powerful,” states Atif Rafiq, president of business and development at MGM. “It gets people thinking about Las Vegas as a destination.”

Rafiq is reasonable. He mentions that conventions, which as soon as …

