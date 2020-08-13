A New Page in Belarusian Hockey – TheLeafsNation

When the Montreal Canadiens chosen Mikhail Grabovski 150 th total in 2004, he was simply the 16 th Belarusian to be prepared into the NHL. In either draft surrounding the 2004 Entry draft, the Canadiens picked a Kostitsyn bro, likewise fromBelarus These 3 gamers had professions that linked on several celebrations, composing the greatest hockey story for their nation at the time.

Grabovski and Andrei Kostitsyn were colleagues in both Montreal and Hamilton (AHL) for the very first 2 years of their profession, and Sergei Kostitsyn joined them in the second. Following that, Grabovski was traded to Toronto for Greg Pateryn and a second round choice. ‘Grabo’ thrived in his very first season as a Leaf, with 20 objectives and 48 points.

It was likewise in his very first season as a Leaf that Grabo would end up being re-acquainted with the Kostitsyn bros. On one event he was fallen by a linesman while trying to get to Sergei, and on another Sergei took a 10 minute misbehavior for chargingGrabovski The event with the linesmen landed Grabovski a 3 video game suspension, more stiring the flames in between compatriots.

Eventually they would all need to play great for the sake of their nationwide group, however it was not the last time Grabovski and a Kostitsyn would be in dispute. Injuries required Grabo out of the NHL in 2016, and 2016-17 …