A new Oppo A53 is coming soon, specs leak

Mid- variety smart devices absolutely have a fast turn-around nowadays, so with that in mind it makes good sense that Oppo is currently dealing with the A53, which is planned to be the follower to the A52 that released simply a couple of months back, in April.

Weirdly enough the new A53 will share its name with a various Oppo phone that saw the light of day in 2015. Apparently the business believes 5 years is sufficient time that nobody would be puzzled by such a relocation.

Anyway, today a supposed list of specs of the new Oppo A53 has actually dripped, and you can see it above. The phone is stated to sport a 6.53-inch 90Hz LCD touchscreen, the Snapdragon 460 chipset at the helm, 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W quick charging.

The front cam will be 16 MP and housed in a hole-punch cutout of the screen, while on the back we’ll see a 13 MP primary shooter flanked by a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensing unit, so the A53 can declare to have a triple rear cam setup. The finger print sensing unit will be on the back too.

Presumably, the handset will release running Android 10 with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.x on top. The Oppo A53 has actually currently been accredited by numerous authorities throughout the world, so its launch might simply refer days, or weeks from this point on.

