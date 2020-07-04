A new open-air performance to be staged at Goris amphitheater – Panorama

Old Goris town in southern Armenia is known because of its amphitheater where in fact the local Drama Theatre named after Vagharshyan offered open-air performances. Since the first days of the pandemic, the theatre decided to resume the theatrical performances in the amphitheater made of ravines and hills.



Director at Goris Drama Theater, Honored Artist of Armenia Shant Hovhannisyan told Panorama.am about their previous experience in performing at the amphitheater and the positive feedback from the audience.

“We performed mainly for tourists who were interested in the format and enjoyed the performances in natural caves that created an ancient colorful setting,” Hovhannisyan said. He added that rehearsals of the new performance – ‘Pheasant’ by Aksel Bakunts – is underway with due consideration of all security precautions. As a different work, ‘Pheasant’ will be performed by the theatre for the very first time. The date for the premiere is yet to be set.

The theatre director said that the amphitheater features a seating capacity of 15-20 people and is way better adjusted for mono-performances, as the natural rock shelters serve as pavilions.