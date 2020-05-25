A new Motorola Razr could launch this year with 5G

A new model of the Motorola Razr foldable could launch this year, and it might need 5G, a much bigger battery, and improved cameras (via 9to5Google). Those could tackle a number of the many criticisms of the unique mannequin, which got here out in February.

Surprisingly, this obvious new model of the Razr could have been revealed by an govt from Lenovo, which is owned by Motorola, experiences Android Authority. Lenovo’s South Africa normal supervisor Thibault Dousson appeared on the Reframed Tech podcast and mentioned a new Razr could be coming round September.

“There’s a new iteration [of the Razr] coming out. From what I understand, there’s one in September, I think, coming out,” he mentioned shortly after the 18-minute mark on the podcast. “A whole new Razr,” he continued.

That new Razr could also be powered by Qualcomm’s 5G-capabale Snapdragon 765 processor, and it might need an 2,845mAh battery, up from the two,510mAh battery within the first-generation Razr, according to specs posted by XDA Developers. And the new model’s outer digital camera is rumored to be 48 megapixels, which could be a big leap from the present model’s 16-megapixel digital camera, with a 20-megapixel interior digital camera, up from 5 megapixels. The telephone may additionally have 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB, and 256GB of inside storage, up from 128GB.

While these are all welcome enhancements within the specs division, it’s unclear if this rumored new Razr will function any modifications to its signature folding mechanism — like a less creaky hinge, modifications to forestall bumps and lumps from showing on the display, or enhancements to cease the display from peeling away from the laminate layer.