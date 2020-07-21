A new mask allows people to drink without taking it off or exposing their mouth

“Our goal is to help people safely drink with their masks on and slow the spread,” Redee founder Ryan Lee told CNN. “Since masks might be here for a while, we felt there needed to be something that lets us keep our masks on and have a drink when we’re shopping, at a bar, on a plane or at places where masks are required or social distancing is difficult.”

While there are other masks with holes or zippers to give people the ability to drink while wearing them, these alternatives still expose the mouth — which poses a risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

The idea to design a mask which makes drinking possible while within the mouth originated in a desire to help essential workers — such as for instance baristas, waitresses, cashiers and flight attendants — that have to work long hours while wearing a mask which makes drinking impossible, according to Lee.